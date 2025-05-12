Drones sighted, engaged by air defence system in J&K’s Samba

SRINAGAR: As normalcy began returning to Jammu and Kashmir following the India-Pakistan ceasefire, drones from Pakistan were spotted in Samba, a border district in the region, in the evening.
“The Pakistani drones were sighted in the evening in the air. There were red streak lights. The Indian Air Defence system got activated and engaged the drones,” defence sources said.
Loud explosions were heard in Samba and nearby areas, and the Army later confirmed drone activity in the region.
“A small number of suspected drones are being observed near Samba in J&K. They are being engaged,” army sources said.
"There is no need to be alarmed," they added.
The drone attack from Pakistan took place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his speech, in which he warned that Pakistan must dismantle its terror infrastructure if it wants to survive, and asserted that any talks with Pakistan would focus only on terrorism and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Earlier, US President Donald Trump had also spoken about the ceasefire sayind that his administration ended a dangerous conflict of two nations with lots of nuclear weapons.
“We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war, millions of people could have been killed. So I'm very proud of that,”
This is the second drone attack since the ceasefire on Saturday. The first occurred just hours after both sides had agreed to the ceasefire.