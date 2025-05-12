SRINAGAR: As normalcy began returning to Jammu and Kashmir following the India-Pakistan ceasefire, drones from Pakistan were spotted in Samba, a border district in the region, in the evening.

“The Pakistani drones were sighted in the evening in the air. There were red streak lights. The Indian Air Defence system got activated and engaged the drones,” defence sources said.

Loud explosions were heard in Samba and nearby areas, and the Army later confirmed drone activity in the region.

“A small number of suspected drones are being observed near Samba in J&K. They are being engaged,” army sources said.

“There is no need to be alarmed,” they added.Drones sighted, engaged by air defence system in J&K’s Samba