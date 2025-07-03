Allahabad HC denies bail to man for posts against PM, Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has refused bail to a person accused of posting objectionable content on social media against the Prime Minister and the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor, following the Phalagam massacre.

A single-judge bench, comprising Justice Arun Kumar Deshwal, observed that the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution of India does not extend to acts that disrespect the high dignitaries of the country and create disharmony among citizens.

Justice Deshwal stated that it had become a trend among certain groups to misuse social media platforms under the guise of freedom of speech by making nasty and unfounded allegations against dignitaries and spreading disharmony and hatred among communities.

The petitioner, Ashraf Khan alias Nisrat, had been booked under Sections 152 and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly posting edited videos on his Facebook account during the recent India-Pakistan face-off following the Phalagam massacre.

According to the prosecution, the petitioner, who had moved the High Court seeking bail, allegedly posted a video showing the Prime Minister walking next to a donkey pulling a cart carrying an aircraft, later showing him apologising to Pakistan.