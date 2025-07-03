Bihar bride hires contract killers to allegedly murder husband 45 days after wedding

PATNA: In a case bearing a striking resemblance to the Meghalaya honeymoon murder, a 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife just 45 days after their marriage in Bihar’s Aurangabad district. Shockingly, this is the second such incident reported from Aurangabad in the past two weeks.

The woman identified as Gunja Devi allegedly conspired with her uncle-turned-lover, Jeevan Singh, with whom she had a premarital relationship, to hire contract killers and eliminate her husband, Priyanshu.

Gunja, who is in her 20s, and two contract killers have so far been arrested in connection with the murder of Priyanshu on 25 June.

However, the main conspirator, Jeevan Singh, remains absconding. Raids are underway to apprehend him and others involved in the crime.

The murder took place when Priyanshu was returning home on a motorbike from Nabinagar railway station.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Aurangabad, Ambarish Rahul said on Thursday that Gunja had been in a relationship with her uncle, Jeevan Singh, before her marriage one and a half months ago.

She was married to Priyanshu, a resident of Barwan village under Nabinagar police station limits, against her wishes.

"On June 25, when Priyanshu was returning home after meeting his sister from Nabinagar railway station on a motorbike, shooters hired by Gunja and her lover Jeevan Singh shot him dead. Two assailants were suspected to be involved in the crime," the SP said.

According to police, Priyanshu had asked his wife to send someone to Nabinagar railway station to pick him up after alighting from a train. Two shooters were sent to receive him, and he was shot on the way home.

The SP said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe the murder case. Gunja attempted to flee from her in-laws’ house after police began questioning family members. "Gunja came under police scanner after she gave conflicting statements," he added.

During scrutiny of the call detail records (CDR) of Gunja’s mobile phone, police found frequent calls made to Jeevan Singh. "Call details of the mobile phone showed that she was in constant touch with her uncle-turned-lover," the SP revealed.

The scrutiny of Jeevan Singh’s mobile phone CDR also showed he was in constant contact with the shooters. "We suspected involvement of the deceased’s wife and her lover. Further investigation revealed their involvement in the crime," the SP told the media.

Recently, another newly-wed woman, identified as Puja, conspired with her lover Kamlesh Yadav to kill her husband, Bikku, under the Nabinagar police station limits in Aurangabad district. Bikku was run over by an SUV driven by Kamlesh on 21 June.

The Meghalaya honeymoon case pertains to the sensational killing of Raja Suryavanshi by his newly-wed wife, Sonam, and her lover, Raj Kushwaha, during the couple’s honeymoon in May this year. Sonam had also enlisted the help of three other men to murder her husband.

Police have arrested all the accused in the Meghalaya murder case.