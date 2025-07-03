Stranded British F-35 fighter jet in Kerala likely to be dismantled and airlifted back to UK: Report

The British Royal Navy’s F-35B fighter jet, which made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala on June 14, is likely to be partially dismantled and transported back to the United Kingdom in a military cargo aircraft, according to a report by India Today.

The report said that despite multiple attempts to repair the fifth-generation stealth jet on site, the aircraft remains grounded due to an unresolved technical fault. Sources cited by India Today indicated that all efforts to restore the jet’s flight readiness have so far been unsuccessful.

The report also noted that no engineering team from the United Kingdom has arrived in India yet, although around 30 engineers were expected to land in Thiruvananthapuram to conduct the necessary repairs.

With no clear timeline for resolving the issue, British officials are now considering alternative plans to retrieve the aircraft. According to the report, partial dismantling of the jet has emerged as the most practical solution to enable its return by military transport.