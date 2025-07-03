NEET-UG 2025: Candidate moves SC challenging result, alleges error in answer key

NEW DELHI: A writ petition has been filed by a candidate of the NEET-UG exam before the Supreme Court on Thursday, challenging the final answer key and the result declared by NTA in the NEET-UG 2025 examination.
The plea in the top court -- filed by one Shivam Gandhi Raina, a candidate of the NEET-UG exam -- alleged arbitrary errors and refusal to rectify despite valid academic objections. The plea of Raina claimed that there were violation of merit and career prospects in the prestigious exam.
As per the causelist of the Supreme Court, the plea of Raina will be heard by a partial working days bench of the apex court, headed by Justice P S Narasimha and Justice R Mahadevan on July 4, Friday.
The petitioner, Raina, sought direction to the NTA to correct the alleged error in the answer key as per the authoritative NCERT texts and revise the results accordingly.
The petitioner also sought stay of the counselling process as an interim relief. The petitioner further alleged that there were manifest errors in the provisional answer key, which were not corrected by the NTA in its final answer key, despite the objections submitted by him.