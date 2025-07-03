NEET-UG 2025: Candidate moves SC challenging result, alleges error in answer key

As per the causelist of the Supreme Court, the plea of Raina will be heard by a partial working days bench of the apex court, headed by Justice P S Narasimha and Justice R Mahadevan on July 4, Friday.

The petitioner, Raina, sought direction to the NTA to correct the alleged error in the answer key as per the authoritative NCERT texts and revise the results accordingly.

The petitioner also sought stay of the counselling process as an interim relief. The petitioner further alleged that there were manifest errors in the provisional answer key, which were not corrected by the NTA in its final answer key, despite the objections submitted by him.