SC collegium recommends 26 names for appointment as judges in various State HCs

NEW DELHI: In a major development, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of ten judicial officers for appointment as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The judicial officers recommended by the SC Collegium are: Virinder Aggarwal, Mandeep Pannu, Parmod Goyal, Shalini Singh Nagpal, Amarinder Singh Grewal, Subhas Mehla, Surya Partap Singh, Rupinderjit Chahal, Aradhana Sawhney and Yashvir Singh Rathor.
Similarly, the SC Collegium has also recommended the appointment of three judicial officers as judges of the Delhi High Court. They are Shail Jain, Madhu Jain and Vinod Kumar. All these decisions of the SC Collegium were taken in the meetings held on July 1 and July 2.
The SC Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and also consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, recommended the appointment of these judges' names to the respective state High Courts.
Similarly, the SC Collegium recommended advocate Tuhin Kumar Gedela as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The SC Collegium has also recommended the appointment of advocate Anuroop Singhi and judicial officer Sangeeta Sharma as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.
It also recommended the names of 5 judicial officers and 5 lawyers for elevation as judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The lawyers who were recommended to be appointed as judges are Pushpendra Yadav, Anand Singh Bahrawat, Ajay Kumar Nirankari, Jai Kumar Pillai and Himanshu Joshi.
Similarly, the five judicial officers who have been recommended for elevation are Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Alok Awasthi, Ratnesh Chandra Singh Bisen, Bhagwati Prasad Sharma and Pradeep Mittal.
The SC Collegium's recommendations seem to be huge in number in the recent times keeping in view the vacancy of judges in state High Courts.
Now the Centre -- after receiving these names -- will deliberate upon these names for their consideration to the appointment of respective judges in State HCs.