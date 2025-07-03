SC collegium recommends 26 names for appointment as judges in various State HCs

NEW DELHI: In a major development, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of ten judicial officers for appointment as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The judicial officers recommended by the SC Collegium are: Virinder Aggarwal, Mandeep Pannu, Parmod Goyal, Shalini Singh Nagpal, Amarinder Singh Grewal, Subhas Mehla, Surya Partap Singh, Rupinderjit Chahal, Aradhana Sawhney and Yashvir Singh Rathor.

Similarly, the SC Collegium has also recommended the appointment of three judicial officers as judges of the Delhi High Court. They are Shail Jain, Madhu Jain and Vinod Kumar. All these decisions of the SC Collegium were taken in the meetings held on July 1 and July 2.

The SC Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and also consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, recommended the appointment of these judges' names to the respective state High Courts.