China tells India to stay 'cautious' on Tibet after Rijiju says Dalai Lama can choose his successor

BEIJING: China on Friday objected to Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju’s remarks that the incarnation of the Dalai Lama should follow his own wishes, urging India to act cautiously on Tibet-related issues to avoid its impact on the improvement of bilateral relations.

India should be clear of the anti-China separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama and honour its commitments on Xizang (Tibet) related issues, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here responding to a question on Rijiju’s comments. China refers to Tibet as Xizang.

India should exercise caution in its words and actions, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs with Xizang related issues and avoid impact on the improvement and development of the China-India relationship, Mao said.

Rijiju on Thursday asserted that the decision on the incarnation of the Dalai Lama would be taken by the established institution and the leader of Tibetan Buddhists himself and no one else.

It was the first reaction from a senior Indian government functionary on the comments of the Dalai Lama on his successor.

On Wednesday, the Tibetan spiritual leader said that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue, and only the Gaden Phodrang Trust - founded by his office in 2015 - will have the authority to recognise his future reincarnation.

Rijiju's remarks came after China rejected the Nobel Peace laureate's succession plan, insisting that any future heir must receive its seal of approval.