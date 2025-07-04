Gehlot questions EC’s impartiality ahead of Bihar polls; slams BJP for stalling Rajasthan welfare schemes

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has raised serious concerns over the working style and impartiality of the Election Commission ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, alleging that the constitutional body is functioning under political pressure.

Speaking to a news agency, Gehlot described the Election Commission's treatment of Congress leaders as "indecent" and "unfortunate." He said, “Which direction is the country heading in? The behaviour of the Election Commission is unprecedented and condemnable. I am unable to find the words to express my criticism.”

Addressing a gathering in Jaipur, Gehlot added, “For the first time since Independence, we are witnessing such conduct from Election Commission officials. It is not only inappropriate but also deeply troubling for Indian democracy.”

He also questioned the feasibility of the Commission preparing voter lists for 8 crore people within just 25 days in Bihar. “This is not possible. The Election Commission has created a new illusion. I have been to Patna and sensed the public anger. If such practices continue, how will free and fair elections be conducted?” Gehlot asked. “If this new approach is being implemented in Bihar, on whose advice is it being done? Major decisions require the involvement of the opposition as well. But the Election Commission is taking unilateral decisions, which is extremely concerning.”

Gehlot further backed Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, stating that he had also raised valid concerns about the Election Commission’s role during the Maharashtra elections.