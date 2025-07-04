Gehlot questions EC’s impartiality ahead of Bihar polls; slams BJP for stalling Rajasthan welfare schemes

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has raised serious concerns over the working style and impartiality of the Election Commission ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, alleging that the constitutional body is functioning under political pressure.
Speaking to a news agency, Gehlot described the Election Commission's treatment of Congress leaders as "indecent" and "unfortunate." He said, “Which direction is the country heading in? The behaviour of the Election Commission is unprecedented and condemnable. I am unable to find the words to express my criticism.”
Addressing a gathering in Jaipur, Gehlot added, “For the first time since Independence, we are witnessing such conduct from Election Commission officials. It is not only inappropriate but also deeply troubling for Indian democracy.”
He also questioned the feasibility of the Commission preparing voter lists for 8 crore people within just 25 days in Bihar. “This is not possible. The Election Commission has created a new illusion. I have been to Patna and sensed the public anger. If such practices continue, how will free and fair elections be conducted?” Gehlot asked. “If this new approach is being implemented in Bihar, on whose advice is it being done? Major decisions require the involvement of the opposition as well. But the Election Commission is taking unilateral decisions, which is extremely concerning.”
Gehlot further backed Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, stating that he had also raised valid concerns about the Election Commission’s role during the Maharashtra elections.
“The Commission failed to respond satisfactorily, which forced Rahul Gandhi to write an article. This situation is unprecedented. I have never heard of such treatment being meted out to the opposition or any INDIA bloc delegation,” he said.
Meanwhile, political sparring between CM Bhajanlal Sharma and Ashok Gehlot continues to escalate in Rajasthan. In a letter addressed to CM Sharma, Gehlot accused the BJP government of halting development works initiated during his tenure and neglecting key welfare schemes. He alleged that the state government has failed to provide basic amenities and urged the Chief Minister to intervene and take appropriate action.
Responding to the letter, CM Bhajanlal Sharma took a dig at Gehlot during a public event, saying, “Gehlot remains active only on Twitter but doesn't step out.”
Sharma also countered Gehlot’s allegations regarding electricity supply in the state. “He says there is no electricity, but never specifies where. Before making false claims, he should look at the data,” the CM remarked.
“Gehlot should compare the electricity generation and number of connections given during his five-year tenure with what we have achieved in just one and a half years. If our performance doesn’t surpass his, only then does he have the right to question us,” Sharma added.