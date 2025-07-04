India steers clear of Dalai Lama succession row; says government does not comment on religious matters

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said it neither takes a position nor comments on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion, responding to the Dalai Lama’s recent statement on the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution, which had drawn sharp reaction from China.

“We have seen reports relating to the statement made by the Dalai Lama about the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution. The Government of India does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“The Government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so,” he further said.

The official Indian response came days after a landmark announcement by the 14th Dalai Lama, who, ahead of his 90th birthday, formally declared that the centuries-old institution of the Dalai Lama would continue after his death. The move ends years of speculation surrounding the future of Tibetan Buddhism’s highest spiritual seat.