Previous remark over Dalai Lama's reincarnation issue was made only as his devotee: Minister Kiren Rijiju

NEW DELHI: A day after the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju made a formal statement on the ongoing Dalai Lama reincarnation issue, he asserted that whatever he expressed was as a 'devotee' of the Dalai Lama.
Rijiju is himself a practice Buddhist and attributed his Thursday’s remark was made in the capacity of a devotee to the media persons.
Upon being asked by the media persons on Friday he said, “There is no need for us to remain in confusion regarding the ongoing Dalai Lama row. All over the world, the people who follow Buddhism and who believe in the sacred supreme Dalai Lama, it is everyone’s wish that the Dalai Lama himself will decide over it ”.
He refused that his remarks made on Thursday were anyhow official in a reaction against what China had stated recently after the Dalai Lama’s statements came through social media in English translation over the issue of reincarnation.
Rijiju on Friday further said, “There is no need for the Government of India or for me to say anything separately on the next Dalai Lama…”. He also said that he does not want to react to the recent Chinese official's statement.
While speaking to the media on the sideline of a Haj review meeting. He also said, “This is the wish of the followers. I am not saying anything on behalf of the Government of India or over the Chinese government’s statement. I am not speaking on anyone’s behalf,” he made it clear.
On Friday, the minister also attended the Haji Review meeting for Haj 2025 and Haj 2026 preparations here with officials of the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
He said that Haji-2025 was one of the most successful ever. At the review meeting, he hailed the record number of low deaths during this Haj as a major achievement.
“We will build on this success to ensure an even more seamless experience in 2026”, the minister remarked at the meeting.