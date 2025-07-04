Previous remark over Dalai Lama's reincarnation issue was made only as his devotee: Minister Kiren Rijiju

NEW DELHI: A day after the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju made a formal statement on the ongoing Dalai Lama reincarnation issue, he asserted that whatever he expressed was as a 'devotee' of the Dalai Lama.

Rijiju is himself a practice Buddhist and attributed his Thursday’s remark was made in the capacity of a devotee to the media persons.

Upon being asked by the media persons on Friday he said, “There is no need for us to remain in confusion regarding the ongoing Dalai Lama row. All over the world, the people who follow Buddhism and who believe in the sacred supreme Dalai Lama, it is everyone’s wish that the Dalai Lama himself will decide over it ”.

He refused that his remarks made on Thursday were anyhow official in a reaction against what China had stated recently after the Dalai Lama’s statements came through social media in English translation over the issue of reincarnation.