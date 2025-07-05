1st phase of Bihar special roll revision done, 1.5 cr households covered: EC

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday said under the initial phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Bihar electoral rolls, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have so far covered nearly 1.5 crore households across the state.
According to a statement issued by the EC, as of July 2, BLOs distributed over 6.86 crore Enumeration Forms, which amount to over 87% of the 7.90 crore enrolled electors in Bihar as per records updated till June 24, 2025.
The poll panel stated, the remaining households could not be reached due to reasons such as premises being locked, possibly due to death of electors, or migration of families or dwellers.
EC officials, however, contended that since BLOs would be revisiting each household up to three times, the coverage might improve significantly.
Responding to concerns raised by the Opposition, the EC said printing, distribution and collection of enumeration forms during the last SIR in Bihar in 2002 was done between July 15 and August 14 (31 days). Similarly, this time around also the exercise is being conducted from June 24 to July 26.
The poll panel said, to further ease the process, partially filled ‘Enumeration Forms’ are now available for download via the EC portal and the ECINET App. “Voters can also complete and upload their forms directly through the ECINET App,” the statement added.
Active political engagement has bolstered the effort, with 1,54,977 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by various parties aiding the BLOs. The BJP leads with 52,689 BLAs, followed by RJD (47,504), JD(U) (34,669), and INC (16,500), the EC said.
Nearly 38 lakh signed forms – about 5% of the total – have already been submitted, demonstrating voter responsiveness. Reiterating its “Inclusion First” motto, the EC is urging all voters to submit their forms by July 25 to ensure inclusion in the Draft Electoral Roll, to be published on August 1. Simultaneous verification of submitted forms is already underway.