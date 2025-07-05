1st phase of Bihar special roll revision done, 1.5 cr households covered: EC

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday said under the initial phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Bihar electoral rolls, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have so far covered nearly 1.5 crore households across the state.

According to a statement issued by the EC, as of July 2, BLOs distributed over 6.86 crore Enumeration Forms, which amount to over 87% of the 7.90 crore enrolled electors in Bihar as per records updated till June 24, 2025.

The poll panel stated, the remaining households could not be reached due to reasons such as premises being locked, possibly due to death of electors, or migration of families or dwellers.

EC officials, however, contended that since BLOs would be revisiting each household up to three times, the coverage might improve significantly.

Responding to concerns raised by the Opposition, the EC said printing, distribution and collection of enumeration forms during the last SIR in Bihar in 2002 was done between July 15 and August 14 (31 days). Similarly, this time around also the exercise is being conducted from June 24 to July 26.