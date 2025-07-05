‘Balasaheb Thackeray must be blessing me,’ Fadnavis quips sarcastically on Uddhav-Raj reunion

In a sharp jibe at Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday likened his speech at the joint rally with Raj Thackeray to a "rudali" (professional mourner) performance rather than a victory celebration, reported PTI.

Speaking after the Worli event, where the Thackeray cousins shared the stage for the first time in years to mark the rollback of government orders mandating Hindi as a third language in state schools from Class 1, Fadnavis said, "It was supposed to be a vijay (victory) rally, but turned out to be a rudali speech."

"Rudali" refers to professional female mourners traditionally hired to express grief at funerals in parts of Rajasthan and other regions.

The report says that Fadnavis "thanked" Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for jokingly crediting him with achieving what even Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray couldn’t , bringing the two estranged cousins together.

"Balasaheb Thackeray must be blessing me. They claim it was a Vijay Utsav but it ended up being a rudali darshan,” Fadnavis quipped.