Businessman shot dead in Patna; family alleges delayed police action

PATNA: A local businessman was shot dead by an unidentified armed criminal in the state capital late Friday night, causing panic among residents. The deceased has been identified as Gopal Khemka (65).

Police said the incident took place around 11.40 pm when he was returning home in his car from Bankipore Club near Gandhi Maidan under the jurisdiction of Gandhi Madian police station. He was driving the car himself.

“An armed criminal shot at him from close range when he was about to reach his apartment located on the Exhibition Road late on Friday night. The businessman was rushed to a hospital where he died,” City SP, central, Diksha said.

She said that empty cartridges have been recovered from the spot. “CCTV footage is being analysed to ascertain the identity of the assailant,” she said, adding that the site of occurrence has been cordoned off.

She said that an FSL team visited the spot and collected samples. “The motive behind the murder of the businessman is being ascertained,” she said, adding that further investigation is underway.