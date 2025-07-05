Businessman shot dead in Patna; family alleges delayed police action

PATNA: A local businessman was shot dead by an unidentified armed criminal in the state capital late Friday night, causing panic among residents. The deceased has been identified as Gopal Khemka (65).
Police said the incident took place around 11.40 pm when he was returning home in his car from Bankipore Club near Gandhi Maidan under the jurisdiction of Gandhi Madian police station. He was driving the car himself.
“An armed criminal shot at him from close range when he was about to reach his apartment located on the Exhibition Road late on Friday night. The businessman was rushed to a hospital where he died,” City SP, central, Diksha said.
She said that empty cartridges have been recovered from the spot. “CCTV footage is being analysed to ascertain the identity of the assailant,” she said, adding that the site of occurrence has been cordoned off.
She said that an FSL team visited the spot and collected samples. “The motive behind the murder of the businessman is being ascertained,” she said, adding that further investigation is underway.
Khemka’s son Gunjan Khemka was shot dead by armed criminals under Hajipur industrial area in Vaishali district in 2018. The Khemkas own a hospital in Patna, two industrial units in Hajipur industrial area, a petrol pump and a school.
Gopal Khemka’s second son is a doctor in Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna while his daughter lives in United Kingdom (UK). The murder of senior Khemra has left the family shattered.
The deceased’s younger brother Shankar Khemka said, “They (ruling NDA) blame Lalu-Rabri regime for ‘Jungle Raj’ but what is happening today in the state? Local Gandhi Maidan police reached hospital about two hours after the incident.”
“City SP, Central, reached our home after we returned with the body. The Gandhi Maidan police station is barely 300 metres from the site of occurrence while SP, Rural, resides at stone’s throw distance,” he added.
The family members were agitated over inordinate delay in police action. “DM’s order is being flouted. Police are helpless for the reason known to them. Police officials reached the spot around 2 am,” they told the media.
Surprisingly, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, Independent MP from Purnea, was the first politician to reach the residence of Khemka after the incident.