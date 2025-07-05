Challenge to Raj Thackeray on Marathi row: Investor apologises after office attack; five MNS supporters detained

MUMBAI: An hour after workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) vandalised his office, BJP supporter and businessman Sushil Kedia on Saturday extended an apology for showing resistance to learning the Marathi language. He said his video message was misunderstood.

In the viral video, several MNS workers were seen gathering outside Kedia’s office in Worli, pelting bricks and stones, and breaking the glass gate and other entry points. A security guard was present but was unable to prevent the vandalism.

The MNS attack came a day after Kedia publicly refused to learn Marathi and challenged the authority of the MNS and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Following the attack, Kedia issued another video message, apologising for his earlier statement, saying he had made the post in a “wrong state of mind and under stress.”