India’s agricultural transformation: Steady decline in cereal, sharp rise in livestock, fisheries

NEW DELHI: India’s agricultural documented a transformation, as revealed by the recently published Statistical Report on Value of Output from Agriculture and Allied Sectors. Covering the period from 2011-12 to 2023–24, the data outlines a shift away from conventional crop dominance towards a more diversified, high-value, and animal-based production structure.
Cereals remain the backbone, with paddy consolidating its lead—rising from 50.6% to 52.6% of total cereal output. Wheat, however, declined from 35% to 33.0%, especially after 2020–21. Maize saw a modest but clear rise, from 7.7% to 9.3%, suggesting growing use in feed and industrial applications. Coarse cereals like jowar, bajra, and ragi held minor shares, with a declining trend for jowar and ragi, and fluctuating values for bajra. Small millets and other cereals stayed marginal contributors.
The pulse economy, while still gram-dominated, shows signs of diversification. Gram’s share slipped from 46% to 42.7%. Arhar, which peaked at 23.1% in 2016–17, dropped to 15.6% in 2023–24. Moong gained steadily, while Urd held stable. Masoor grew slightly. Minor pulses—Horse Gram, Moth, Rajma, Cowpea, and Lakh/Khesri—retained low but steady shares.
Livestock has emerged as the sector’s fastest-growing component. Over the decade, milk production rose by 72%, eggs by 84.3%, and meat production more than doubled. Wool output, however, fell by 27.5%. On the other hand, dung, silk, cocoon, and honey production surged by 84.4%, signalling increased rural engagement innon-meat animal products.
Fishing activities also expanded. Inland fishing nearly doubled, rising by 97.73%, while marine fishing recorded an astonishing 176% increase.