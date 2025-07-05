India’s agricultural transformation: Steady decline in cereal, sharp rise in livestock, fisheries

NEW DELHI: India’s agricultural documented a transformation, as revealed by the recently published Statistical Report on Value of Output from Agriculture and Allied Sectors. Covering the period from 2011-12 to 2023–24, the data outlines a shift away from conventional crop dominance towards a more diversified, high-value, and animal-based production structure.

Cereals remain the backbone, with paddy consolidating its lead—rising from 50.6% to 52.6% of total cereal output. Wheat, however, declined from 35% to 33.0%, especially after 2020–21. Maize saw a modest but clear rise, from 7.7% to 9.3%, suggesting growing use in feed and industrial applications. Coarse cereals like jowar, bajra, and ragi held minor shares, with a declining trend for jowar and ragi, and fluctuating values for bajra. Small millets and other cereals stayed marginal contributors.