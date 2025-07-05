Nine V-C laws: SC seeks centre’s response on TN plea against HC stay

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice after hearing an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging a May 21 Madras High Court order that stayed the operation of nine state laws concerning the appointment of vice-chancellors (V-C) in public universities.

A two-judge bench, comprising justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan, issued the notice to the union government, office of the Tamil Nadu Governor and the University Grants Commission (UGC). The bench, though refused to stay the high court order, however, agreed to examine the issue after responses are filed when the court reopens after summer vacation on July 14.

The apex court also tagged the matter with a transfer petition filed earlier — and pending before the SC — by the state seeking to shift the underlying case out of the high court. During the hearing, the court hinted that the transfer plea was likely to be listed after the summer recess and observed that the parties were free to move the Chief Justice of India for an expedited hearing.