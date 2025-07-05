SC allows TN to restart hiring for over 2,500 posts, stays HC order

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order of the Madras HC that halted the recruitment for 2,569 vacancies across 16 different posts in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department in Tamil Nadu.

A two-judge bench of Justices Manoj Misra and N Kotiswar Singh allowed the recruitment process to proceed, barring final selection for four posts. The bench issued notices to the petitioners, including S Sivakumar on whose plea the HC had passed the order on April 3.

“The effect and operation of the interim order dated 03.04.2025 passed by the Madras HC, to the extent it stays the entire selection process, shall remain stayed,” the bench said.