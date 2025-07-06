NDA turned Bihar into 'India's crime capital': Rahul slams Nitish, BJP over murder of Patna businessman

PATNA: Bihar police on Sunday claimed to have zeroed in on the gang involved in the murder of a prominent businessman Gopal Khemka in the city late on Friday night.

Inspector General (IG), Patna range, Jitendra Rana said that police have collected substantial clue in the case and were about to solve the mystery behind the murder of Khemka.

Police collected evidence during interrogation of some hardcore criminals languishing in Beur Central Jail in Patna, a few hours after the incident. “Several teams are on their job and we are close to cracking the case,” he told the media.

In a related development, police intensified their efforts to nab sharpshooter involved in the crime. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been formed as raids were underway at different places, including Patna, Sonepur (Saran) and Hajipur (Vaishali).

Police have also verified more than 100 CCTV footage. Seven separate police teams are conducting raids across the state.

The CCTV footage shows that the accused involved in the murder was already standing outside Gopal Khemka's house and was waiting for him to arrive. The footage shows how the accused riding a scooter was hiding between two cars and as soon as Khemka's car reached in front of his house, the accused came forward and shot him.