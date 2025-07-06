NDA turned Bihar into 'India's crime capital': Rahul slams Nitish, BJP over murder of Patna businessman

PATNA: Bihar police on Sunday claimed to have zeroed in on the gang involved in the murder of a prominent businessman Gopal Khemka in the city late on Friday night.
Inspector General (IG), Patna range, Jitendra Rana said that police have collected substantial clue in the case and were about to solve the mystery behind the murder of Khemka.
Police collected evidence during interrogation of some hardcore criminals languishing in Beur Central Jail in Patna, a few hours after the incident. “Several teams are on their job and we are close to cracking the case,” he told the media.
In a related development, police intensified their efforts to nab sharpshooter involved in the crime. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been formed as raids were underway at different places, including Patna, Sonepur (Saran) and Hajipur (Vaishali).
Police have also verified more than 100 CCTV footage. Seven separate police teams are conducting raids across the state.
The CCTV footage shows that the accused involved in the murder was already standing outside Gopal Khemka's house and was waiting for him to arrive. The footage shows how the accused riding a scooter was hiding between two cars and as soon as Khemka's car reached in front of his house, the accused came forward and shot him.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and BJP over the trader’s murder, claiming that the ruling NDA coalition 'turned Bihar into the crime capital of India.'
“Today, Bihar lives under the shadow of loot, gunfire, and murder. Crime has become the new normal, and the government has completely failed,” he posted on X.
He also said that crime has become a ‘new normal’ in Bihar and government utterly ineffective. Congress MP further appealed to the people of Bihar not to vote for a government “that cannot protect your children” in the upcoming assembly elections, but to 'save Bihar.'
Union minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan said, “Law and order situation has collapsed in Bihar. It is a matter of worry the way crime has risen, and law and order has collapsed in Bihar. If such an incident has happened in a posh locality of Patna, then we can only imagine what is happening in villages.”
“It is worrying to see such incidents occur under a government that was known for good governance; then the opposition will have a chance to speak up. Strict action needs to be taken to set a precedent so that such a thing is not repeated,” he added.