Uttarakhand's primary school deprived of teachers due to mass deployment for poll duty

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's upcoming Panchayat elections have cast a shadow over the state's primary education system, with teachers from over 80 schools pulled out for election duty.

According to sources in the education department, this mass deployment of teachers not just threatens to halt academic activities, but also raises serious concerns about the safety and well-being of young children especially with the monsoon season just around the corner.

According to some teachers who spoke to TNIE on condition of anonymity, "This move has left teachers deeply concerned about the management and safety of students, with many questioning who will oversee school operations."

Teachers are also obligated to attend mandatory pre-election rehearsals, which further exacerbates the issue.

Dharmendra Singh Rawat, President of the District Primary Teachers' Association, has penned a letter to the Uttarakhand Women's Commission Chairperson, appealing for critical exemptions. He urged that single women teachers, single parent teachers, disabled educators, and one spouse from teaching couples be relieved from poll duties.