China in sight, PM Modi urges BRICS to thwart 'weaponisation' of critical minerals

NEW DELHI: With China’s dominance over global rare earth supplies looming large, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday issued a pointed call for BRICS nations to ensure that critical mineral supply chains remain secure, reliable, and free from geopolitical coercion.

Speaking at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Modi warned against the weaponisation of strategic resources, stating: “It’s important to ensure that no country uses these resources for its own selfish gain or as a weapon against others.”

The statement, delivered during a session on multilateralism, economic governance, and artificial intelligence, could be seen as a veiled reference to China, which currently controls over 90% of the world’s rare earth processing capacity.

However, the Prime Minister did not name any country.

Modi’s remarks come amid rising global concerns over China’s recent export controls on rare earth metals — critical components for clean energy, electric vehicles, and advanced electronics — which many view as a geopolitical tool to exert economic pressure.

India, alongside Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa, is a founding member of the expanded 11-nation BRICS bloc. The Prime Minister urged the alliance to work collectively to de-risk supply chains and foster greater technological cooperation: “We need to work together to make supply chains for critical minerals and technology secure and reliable.”

Beyond minerals, Modi also pressed for sweeping reforms to global governance institutions, calling on bodies such as the United Nations Security Council, IMF, World Bank, and WTO to reflect the shifting power balance and aspirations of the Global South.

“It’s time that international institutions mirror 21st-century realities and give a stronger voice to developing nations,” Modi asserted.

India has been actively seeking alternatives to reduce dependency on Chinese mineral supply lines, viewing Beijing’s control as both a strategic vulnerability and a catalyst for economic realignment among like-minded nations.

The summit concluded Monday evening with consensus on enhancing multilateral cooperation, though divisions on critical minerals and trade controls remain under the surface.