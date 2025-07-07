India will work to define BRICS in new form under its presidency, says PM Modi at Rio summit

Under its presidency, India will work to define BRICS in a new form and it will be 'Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the summit of the grouping on Monday.

India will hold the BRICS presidency next year.

In an address at a session on environment and global health, Modi also said that the health of the earth and the health of people are connected to each other. "For India, climate justice is no alternative; it is a moral duty," Modi said, adding: "Where some people measure it in numbers, India lives it in values."

The prime minister also indicated India's possible priorities during its presidency of the BRICS grouping.

"Under India's BRICS presidency, we will work to define BRICS in a new form. BRICS will mean -- Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability," he said.

Modi also underlined the need to remain prepared for any eventualities.

The COVID pandemic taught us that viruses do not come taking visas, and solutions, too, are not chosen by looking at passports, he said.

The prime minister also said the developing nations must have the same confidence about the future that the developed nations have.

The self-confidence about the future that developed countries have -- the same self-strength should also be in these countries, he added.