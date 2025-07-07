India will work to define BRICS in new form under its presidency, says PM Modi at Rio summit

Under its presidency, India will work to define BRICS in a new form and it will be 'Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the summit of the grouping on Monday.
India will hold the BRICS presidency next year.
In an address at a session on environment and global health, Modi also said that the health of the earth and the health of people are connected to each other. "For India, climate justice is no alternative; it is a moral duty," Modi said, adding: "Where some people measure it in numbers, India lives it in values."
The prime minister also indicated India's possible priorities during its presidency of the BRICS grouping.
"Under India's BRICS presidency, we will work to define BRICS in a new form. BRICS will mean -- Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability," he said.
Modi also underlined the need to remain prepared for any eventualities.
The COVID pandemic taught us that viruses do not come taking visas, and solutions, too, are not chosen by looking at passports, he said.
The prime minister also said the developing nations must have the same confidence about the future that the developed nations have.
The self-confidence about the future that developed countries have -- the same self-strength should also be in these countries, he added.
BRICS must work to secure critical minerals supply chain
PM Modi also called for BRICS nations must work together to make supply chains for critical minerals and technology secure and ensure that no country uses these resources for its own "selfish gain" or as a "weapon" against others.
In his address at a session on multilateralism, financial matters and artificial intelligence on Sunday, Modi also called for creation of global standards for use of AI to maintain transparency and prevent misuse.
The prime minister's comments on critical minerals came amid concerns over China restrictions on the export of the vital resources as well as its non-transparent policy approach in the sector.
"We need to work together to make supply chains for critical minerals and technology secure and reliable. It's important to ensure that no country uses these resources for its own selfish gain or as a weapon against others," Modi said.
Critical minerals such as lithium, nickel and graphite are considered vital for high-end technology products including electric vehicles (EVs), drones, and battery storage. China has been a dominant player in the critical minerals supply chain globally.
On artificial intelligence, Modi said it can greatly improve everyday life but on the other hand, it also raised concerns about risks, ethics, and bias.
The prime minister announced that India will organise the "AI Impact Summit" next year. "We believe that resolving concerns and encouraging innovation should be given equal importance in AI governance. We must work together for responsible AI," Modi said.
"Global standards must be created that can verify the authenticity of digital content, so that we can identify the source of the content and maintain transparency and prevent misuse," he said.
The push for Global South
In his remarks, the prime minister also talked about efforts by BRICS to help the Global South. "In the form of BRICS New Development Bank (NDB), we have offered a strong and credible alternative to support the development aspirations of countries in the Global South," he said.
At the same time, he said the NDB must focus on demand-driven approaches, long-term financial sustainability, and healthy credit rating.
Strengthening our internal systems will further enhance the credibility of our call for reformed multilateralism, he said.
Modi said the countries of the Global South have some special expectations and aspirations from BRICS and it should work together to fulfil them. "For instance, the BRICS Agricultural Research Platform, established in India, is a valuable initiative to enhance collaboration in agricultural research."
"It can become a medium for sharing research and best practices in topics such as agri-biotech, precision farming, and climate change adaptation. We can also extend its benefits to countries in the Global South," he said.
The prime minister also proposed creation of a BRICS Science and Research Repository, which could also serve as a valuable resource for the countries of the Global South.
"The Global South has many hopes from us. To fulfil them, we must follow the principle of 'Lead by Example'," he said.
"India is fully committed to working shoulder-to-shoulder with all our partners to achieve our common goals," he added.
The top leaders of BRICS held deliberations on a range of pressing challenges facing the globe at the grouping's two-day annual summit in this seaside Brazilian city.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin skipped the summit.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Egypt's Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi also didn't attend the gathering.
The BRICS has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 percent of the global population, around 40 percent of the global GDP and around 26 percent of the global trade.
BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.