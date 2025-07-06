At BRICS, PM Modi warns nations supporting terror 'must pay the price' as bloc slams Pahalgam attack

NEW DELHI: In an unambiguous show of unity, BRICS leaders condemned the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in the strongest terms and demanded urgent reforms to the global governance architecture, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi forcefully batting for the rightful place of the Global South in the world order.
"We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed," the BRICS Leaders’ Declaration said.
"We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing, and safe havens. We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism," it added.
And in a hard-hitting address at the summit, PM Modi called out countries that support terrorism—directly or indirectly—saying they "must pay the price." He urged BRICS to take a clear and united stand for overcoming terrorism, saying that "there is no room for double standards."
"For global peace and prosperity, BRICS nations must adopt a clear and unified stance on overcoming terrorism," Modi said.
"On a subject like terrorism, there is no room for double standards! If any country provides direct or indirect support to terrorism, it must pay the price for it. If any country provides direct or indirect support to terrorism, it must pay the price," he added.
Calling the Pahalgam terror attack a direct assault on India’s identity, Modi said the killing of 26 innocent people was "a blow to the soul of India and to humanity itself" and thanked friendly countries that stood with New Delhi during the tragedy but cautioned that moral clarity on terrorism must be non-negotiable.
"We cannot weigh the victims of terrorism and its supporters on the same scale," said the prime minister, adding: "Condemning terrorism must be a principle—not a convenience."
"There must be absolutely no hesitation in imposing sanctions against terrorists. We cannot weigh victims of terrorism and its supporters on the same scale. Any silent support or approval to terrorism for personal or political interests must be unacceptable," he added.
On action against terror and west Asia conflict
Modi said the fight against terrorism cannot be selective or symbolic.
"There must be absolutely no hesitation in imposing sanctions against terrorists," he asserted. "If we choose silence or look the other way for political or personal gain, we are betraying humanity."
The prime minister also questioned the global commitment to counterterrorism: "If we are not prepared to act decisively, then the world must ask—are we serious about defeating terrorism at all?"
Modi's remarks and India’s positions on terrorism reflected in the BRICS joint declaration which contained the bloc’s strongest language yet on terrorism and calls for coordinated global action against terror financing, safe havens, and cross-border attacks.
"India, being the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Gautam Buddha, believes that no matter how difficult the circumstances are, the path of peace is the best option for the welfare of humanity. And, India will do everything possible in this direction," Modi said.
The grouping's declaration also called for the swift adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism under the UN framework and demanded concerted global action against all UN-designated terrorists and entities.
In a sharp geopolitical statement, the leaders also condemned the recent Israeli airstrikes on Iran and expressed alarm over escalating violence in the Middle East.
"We condemn the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and express grave concern over the subsequent escalation of the security situation in the Middle East," the declaration read.
The grouping also reiterated its "grave concern about the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, with the resumption of continuous Israeli attacks against Gaza and obstruction of the entry of humanitarian aid into the territory."
On the Global South and UNSC reform
In his address to the 17th BRICS Summit's session on Reform of Global Governance, Prime Minister Modi made a clarion call for a multipolar, inclusive world order led by meaningful institutional reform.
"The Global South has often faced double standards. Whether it's about development, distribution of resources, or security-related matters, the interests of the Global South have not been given due importance," he said.
"We often receive nothing more than token gestures on climate finance, sustainable development, and technology access."
Calling the current global governance system outdated, Modi warned against symbolic fixes. "You can’t run 21st-century software on 20th-century typewriters," he declared.
"Reforms must be real — reflected in governance structures, voting rights, and leadership positions. The challenges of the Global South must be central to policy making," he added.
In a notable shift, the Rio Declaration carried BRICS’s strongest-ever language on the need for United Nations Security Council reform.
"We reiterate our support for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations Security Council, with a view to making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient," it said.
Modi also praised the expansion of BRICS and the inclusion of new partners as a testament to the group’s evolving relevance. "Now, we must demonstrate the same determination to reform institutions like the UN Security Council, the WTO, and Multilateral Development Banks," he said.
"India has always considered it a duty to rise above self-interest and work towards the interest of humanity... We are fully committed to work along with BRICS countries on all matters and provide our constructive contributions," the prime minister concluded.