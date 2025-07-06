At BRICS, PM Modi warns nations supporting terror 'must pay the price' as bloc slams Pahalgam attack

NEW DELHI: In an unambiguous show of unity, BRICS leaders condemned the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in the strongest terms and demanded urgent reforms to the global governance architecture, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi forcefully batting for the rightful place of the Global South in the world order.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed," the BRICS Leaders’ Declaration said.

"We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing, and safe havens. We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism," it added.

And in a hard-hitting address at the summit, PM Modi called out countries that support terrorism—directly or indirectly—saying they "must pay the price." He urged BRICS to take a clear and united stand for overcoming terrorism, saying that "there is no room for double standards."

"For global peace and prosperity, BRICS nations must adopt a clear and unified stance on overcoming terrorism," Modi said.

"On a subject like terrorism, there is no room for double standards! If any country provides direct or indirect support to terrorism, it must pay the price for it. If any country provides direct or indirect support to terrorism, it must pay the price," he added.

Calling the Pahalgam terror attack a direct assault on India’s identity, Modi said the killing of 26 innocent people was "a blow to the soul of India and to humanity itself" and thanked friendly countries that stood with New Delhi during the tragedy but cautioned that moral clarity on terrorism must be non-negotiable.

"We cannot weigh the victims of terrorism and its supporters on the same scale," said the prime minister, adding: "Condemning terrorism must be a principle—not a convenience."

"There must be absolutely no hesitation in imposing sanctions against terrorists. We cannot weigh victims of terrorism and its supporters on the same scale. Any silent support or approval to terrorism for personal or political interests must be unacceptable," he added.