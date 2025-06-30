Upcoming BRICS summit to condemn Pahalgam terror attack; back unified fight against terrorism

NEW DELHI: The upcoming BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro is set to strongly denounce the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and back a unified, firm approach to combating terrorism, aligning closely with India's stance on the issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the summit on July 6 and 7, marking the beginning of India’s chairmanship of the bloc for the following year. The visit is part of his five-nation tour from July 2 to 9, which also includes Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Namibia.

Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in External Affairs Ministry, emphasised the significance of Modi’s presence at the summit, describing it as “an expression of India’s solidarity with the bloc” and “a great opportunity for him to connect with the leaders of the Global South.”

Ravi said the BRICS leaders’ declaration will address terrorism in a manner that reflects India's expectations.

“There is no contradiction in the way the members have come out with their understanding, sympathy and solidarity with India on Pahalgam. I think this has been very well captured in the (leaders') declaration and all the members are very sensitive to this matter,” he said.

“There is also a broader understanding on how to deal with this menace of terrorism and no one should be spared in dealing with it. I think that is very well captured,” Ravi said.