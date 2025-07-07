Five from tribal family in Bihar's Purnea murdered on suspicion of practicing black magic; one held

PATNA: Five members of a Tribal family, including three women, were killed on suspicion of practicing black magic in Bihar’s Purnea district. The victims were missing since Sunday.

The incident came to light on Monday when lone survivor in the family, Sonu Kumar, narrated his ordeal to his maternal uncle, who subsequently informed the police. Police later swung into action and arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the crime.

The incident took place at Tetagama village, around 20 km from Purnea district headquarters.

Sonu told the police that around 40-50 people surrounded his house on Sunday night, dragged his mother Sita Devi out of their hut and assaulted her with sticks and sharp-edged weapons.

The mob also attacked Sonu’s wife Rani Devi, father Babulal Oraon, grandmother Kato Devi and son Manjeet Kumar. Sonu somehow managed to escape from the scene of crime.

All the victims were attacked with sticks and sharp-edged weapons.

He said that the attackers burnt the bodies after pouring inflammatory substance, stuffed them in separate gunny bags and threw them into a pond on outskirts of the village.

Sonu was allegedly so frightened that he spent the whole night at a secluded place and reached his maternal uncle’s house early in the morning.