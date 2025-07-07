Five militants arrested in violence-hit Manipur

IMPHAL: Security forces arrested five militants belonging to two proscribed outfits in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Monday.

Three active cadres of the banned Prepak were apprehended from the Keirao Khunou area on Sunday, a senior officer said.

"Two of them are juveniles and have been treated as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act," he said.

Two cadres the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were arrested from the Keibi Heikak Mapan Awang Leikai area on Sunday, he said.

The two militants were involved in "extortion activities", and they were held when they had come to collect extortion money, the officer said.