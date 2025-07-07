Madhya Pradesh rain: Eight killed across three districts in two days

In the adjoining Anuppur district of eastern MP, a family of four were swept away along with their car by a flooded nullah in Kirar Ghat area on the Amarkantak-Rewa Road on Sunday evening.

“The incident happened at around 6.30 pm when a sudden surge of rain water in the nullah swept the car stuck on the culvert. The search operations by the State Disaster and Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team started in the night only and led to the recovery of the woman’s body. The search operation was restarted in the morning, resulting in recovery of husband’s body in the morning followed by retrieving of the bodies of the two kids, including an eight-year-old boy and a year-and-half old girl, a few hours later,” sub divisional officer police (SDOP-Anuppur) Sumit Karketa said.

The man, aged around 40, has been identified as Chandrashekhar Yadav, an employee of the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), while his wife Priti Yadav was a staff nurse at the Anuppur District Hospital.