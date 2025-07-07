Punjab government withdraws consent to deploy CISF at Bhakra dam

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab cabinet on Monday decided to withdraw the consent given by the previous Congress government to deploy the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Bhakra Dam. The consent had been given on October 21, 2021, when Charanjit Singh Channi was the Chief Minister of the state.
After the cabinet meeting, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that Punjab Police is a valiant force and capable of securing the dam, thus the consent is being withdrawn. He said that the cabinet bemoaned that the Congress government had arbitrarily given the nod to deploy CISF on Bhakra Dam through its decision on July 23, 2021.
"This anti-state stance was humiliating for the state as the Punjab Police was fully capable of guarding the dams. Turning the tables, the state cabinet today withdrew this decision in the larger interests of the state adding that a resolution against the move to deploy CISF at Bhakra Dam will be passed in the ensuing session of the state assembly," he said.
Cheema said that the cabinet vehemently opposed the decision to deploy the outsourced CISF at the dam, adding that the state government will not pay a single penny for deployment of this force.
"It was opined that previous Congress government had jeopardised the interests of the state by giving this consent to deploy the force whereas Punjab Police has a glorious legacy of safeguarding the border state. The Cabinet wondered that when the well equipped Punjab Police can deftly maintain law and order in the state, where was the need to allow CISF to secure the dams," he said.
Other than this, the cabinet also decided to bring in a bill in the upcoming Special Session of assembly that will allow bullock cart races in the Kila Raipur games, also referred to as the Rural Olympics. The ban on bullock cart races had been in place since 2014.
The cabinet gave green signal to the Punjab Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Act 2025 and the Punjab Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Bullock Cart Race) Rules, 2025.
"Pertinently, bullock cart racing was an integral part of the rural sport events throughout the state but it faced numerous hurdles due to one or other reasons. So, to regulate the animal sports events in the state, 'The Punjab Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Kila Raipur Rural Sports Event and Fair) Rules, 2025' has been approved. The main objectives of these rules are safety measures for animals taking part in sports with adequate animal veterinary supervision, safety standards, registration/ documentation and penalty for violations. This will also help saving indigenous cattle breeds of Punjab besides promoting the traditional sports in the villages," said Cheema.
The cabinet also gave nod for creation of 3,600 posts of Special Educator Teachers at Primary and Secondary level. As per the decision, 1,650 posts of Special Educator Teacher (Master Cadre) and 1,950 posts of Special Educator Teacher (Primary Cadre) have been approved. This decision will benefit 47,979 Children with Special Needs studying in Government Schools across Punjab. These posts are being converted from vocational teacher, Art and Craft teachers and ETT posts and will be filled in a phased manner over three years.
The cabinet also gave approval to set up of a private Self-Financed Universities namely 'CGC University Mohali' in Mohali district, and 'Rayat Bahara Professional University' in the Hoshiarpur district under Punjab Private Universities Policy 2010. These self financed educational institutions will act as a catalyst in providing quality education in Mohali and Hoshiarpur besides acting as a catalyst to boost overall development of the area.