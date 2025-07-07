Punjab government withdraws consent to deploy CISF at Bhakra dam

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab cabinet on Monday decided to withdraw the consent given by the previous Congress government to deploy the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Bhakra Dam. The consent had been given on October 21, 2021, when Charanjit Singh Channi was the Chief Minister of the state.

After the cabinet meeting, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that Punjab Police is a valiant force and capable of securing the dam, thus the consent is being withdrawn. He said that the cabinet bemoaned that the Congress government had arbitrarily given the nod to deploy CISF on Bhakra Dam through its decision on July 23, 2021.

"This anti-state stance was humiliating for the state as the Punjab Police was fully capable of guarding the dams. Turning the tables, the state cabinet today withdrew this decision in the larger interests of the state adding that a resolution against the move to deploy CISF at Bhakra Dam will be passed in the ensuing session of the state assembly," he said.

Cheema said that the cabinet vehemently opposed the decision to deploy the outsourced CISF at the dam, adding that the state government will not pay a single penny for deployment of this force.

"It was opined that previous Congress government had jeopardised the interests of the state by giving this consent to deploy the force whereas Punjab Police has a glorious legacy of safeguarding the border state. The Cabinet wondered that when the well equipped Punjab Police can deftly maintain law and order in the state, where was the need to allow CISF to secure the dams," he said.