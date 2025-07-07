RSS concludes three-day meet in Delhi; local events to be held as part of centenary year celebrations

NEW DELHI: Over the course of its three-day Prant Pracharak Baithak in Delhi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) discussed matters ranging from centenary year celebrations, organisational issues, and other contemporary topics including language row, Operation Sindoor and the ongoing Manipur conflict. In the Baithak, all Karyakartas received the guidance of Pujaniya Sarsanghchalak Ji and Mananiya Sarkaryavah Ji.
Akhil Bharatiya Pracharak Pramukh Sunil Ambekar addressed the press at Keshav Kunj following the conslusion of the Baithak. He informed that planning for centenary year celebrations was also discussed during the meet.
During the centenary year, Hindu Sammelans will be organised at Mandal level in rural areas and at Basti level in urban areas with the participation of all sections of the society. The Sammelans will discuss festivals, social unity and harmony, and Panch Parivartan (five transformation). Similarly, Samajik Sadbhav Baithaks (social harmony meetings) will be organised in 11,360 blocks/towns to promote social harmony. At present, there are 58,964 Mandals and 44,055 Bastis.
According to the Sangh structure, there are 924 districts in total. In these districts, Pramukh Nagrik seminars will be organised, where topics such as the idea of Bharat, pride of Bharat, Bharat's Swa will be discussed.
Sunil Ambekar further said that outreach program will be conducted through Grih Sampark. Efforts will be made to reach maximum houses in every village and every Basti. The main goal for the centenary year is inclusive outreach across professions, geographies, and communities to foster holistic social integration.
The Sangh centenary year will start from Vijayadashami Utsav.
“The nation is progressing economically across all sectors, especially in the realm of technology and various facets of life, there is a concerted effort toward advancement. This progress is happening both at the Government level and among individuals. But while the country is moving forward, it is not enough to progress solely in terms of economy or technology. Alongside this, it is equally important to uphold the unique characteristics of our society and nation such as individual welfare, living together harmoniously, and being mindful of the environment", Sunil Ambedkar said.
He added, "The core values of Panch Parivartan (five transformation) must accompany our progress and are a significant aspect of our vision. This message will be carried out to the society through all the programmes in the centenary year."
He said that if the society thinks about it and participates in it, then the country's progress will not be one-sided, but inclusive and will move forward taking everyone together.
He said that along with centenary year programs, discussions were also held regarding various contemporary topics. Information regarding the current situation in Manipur were shared, including the work being done by the Swayamsevaks and the efforts being made for social harmony.
"Owing to this, positive changes can be seen on the ground. Swayamsevaks are talking to both sides to bring situation at normal level. Karyakartas coming from bordering Prants shared their experience and the present condition of their region. Karyakartas of Sangh with help of people are relentlessly working to organise them and to solve their problems," said Sunil Ambekar.
He further informed that a total of 100 Prashikshan Vargs were conducted across the country from April to June this year. As many 17,609 Karyakartas received training in 75 Vargs organised for swayamsevaks below the age of 40. Similarly, 4,270 Shiksharthis participated in 25 Vargs organised for the age group of 40 to 60 years. He said that RSS Karyakartas from 8,812 places in the country participated in Sangh Shiksha Vargs.
While answering one question, he said that religious conversion by greed, force, taking advantage of someone’s situation, and by conspiracy is wrong.
In response to another question, he said that all the languages of Bharat are national languages, and the Sangh believes that primary education should be in the mother tongue.
Notably, on this occasion, Delhi Prant Sanghchalak Dr. Anil Agarwal , Akhil Bharatiya Sah Prachar Pramukh Narendra Thakur and Pradip Joshi were also present.