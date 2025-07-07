RSS concludes three-day meet in Delhi; local events to be held as part of centenary year celebrations

NEW DELHI: Over the course of its three-day Prant Pracharak Baithak in Delhi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) discussed matters ranging from centenary year celebrations, organisational issues, and other contemporary topics including language row, Operation Sindoor and the ongoing Manipur conflict. In the Baithak, all Karyakartas received the guidance of Pujaniya Sarsanghchalak Ji and Mananiya Sarkaryavah Ji.

Akhil Bharatiya Pracharak Pramukh Sunil Ambekar addressed the press at Keshav Kunj following the conslusion of the Baithak. He informed that planning for centenary year celebrations was also discussed during the meet.

During the centenary year, Hindu Sammelans will be organised at Mandal level in rural areas and at Basti level in urban areas with the participation of all sections of the society. The Sammelans will discuss festivals, social unity and harmony, and Panch Parivartan (five transformation). Similarly, Samajik Sadbhav Baithaks (social harmony meetings) will be organised in 11,360 blocks/towns to promote social harmony. At present, there are 58,964 Mandals and 44,055 Bastis.

According to the Sangh structure, there are 924 districts in total. In these districts, Pramukh Nagrik seminars will be organised, where topics such as the idea of Bharat, pride of Bharat, Bharat's Swa will be discussed.

Sunil Ambekar further said that outreach program will be conducted through Grih Sampark. Efforts will be made to reach maximum houses in every village and every Basti. The main goal for the centenary year is inclusive outreach across professions, geographies, and communities to foster holistic social integration.

The Sangh centenary year will start from Vijayadashami Utsav.