AAIB submits preliminary report on Ahmedabad plane crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has submitted its preliminary investigative report on the Ahmedabad plane crash that killed at least 260 people, including all but one of the 242 on board, reported ANI news agency.

The report, which is expected to reveal the causes of the deadly crash, has been submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the concerned authorities.

According to the ministry, the investigation was launched on June 13 after constituting a multi-disciplinary team in accordance with international norms and protocols, the very next day after the plane crash.

The team, led by the Director General of AAIB, comprised specialists in aviation medicine, air traffic control, and technical experts from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), as mandated by international agreements given that the aircraft was manufactured in the United States.