Accused in Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka's murder case killed in police encounter

PATNA: A key accused in the murder of Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead during a police encounter in the Patna City area late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Vikas aka Raja, an illegal arms manufacturer and seller, is accused of supplying the weapons used in the murder of Khemka. During an operation to nab him late on Monday night, Vikas opened fire at the police, prompting them to shoot back, resulting in his killing, a senior police official associated with the encounter told TNIE.

The encounter occurred during a raid conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a team from the Special Task Force (STF).

"Criminal antecedents of Vikas are being collected from different police stations in the state capital and outside," the officer said.

Vikas was involved in the manufacturing and selling of illegal weapons, police said.

Meanwhile, the sharpshooter who gunned down Khemka was arrested under the jurisdiction of the Malsalami police station in the Patna City area on Monday night, police sources said.

Another accused in the case was nabbed during the businessman’s funeral in Patna. Some suspects were also picked up by the police for interrogation during a raid at an apartment near old Patna Museum under jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station.