Congress questions PM Modi’s silence as Trump repeats claim on India-Pakistan ceasefire

The Congress on Tuesday said that U.S. President Donald Trump has, for at least the 21st time, repeated his claim of having brokered a 'ceasefire' between India and Pakistan, and questioned when Prime Minister Narendra Modi would break his silence on the matter.

In remarks made on Monday, President Trump once again stated that the United States had prevented an escalation of hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours by leveraging potential trade consequences.

According to Trump, Washington warned both countries that trade ties would be halted if the fighting continued.

“For at least the 21st time in the past 59 days, President Trump has claimed that he ‘stopped the four-day India-Pakistan war in May’, which, according to him, was on the verge of escalating into a nuclear confrontation,” said Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh.