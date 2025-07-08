US to seal major trade deal with India soon, announces Trump

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States is close to finalising a trade agreement with India.

"Now, we've made a deal with the United Kingdom, we've made a deal with China. We're close to making a deal with India. Others we met with and we don't think we're going to be able to make a deal, so we just send them a letter. If you want to play ball, this is what you have to pay," Trump said.

On Monday, the Trump administration began sending formal notifications outlining new tariffs on products imported into the U.S. from a number of nations. Countries that received these letters include Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, and Tunisia.

"We're sending out letters to various countries telling them how much tariffs they have to pay," Trump said.

He added that the countries were 'ripping' the US and were charging us tariffs at levels that nobody's ever seen before.

We have some countries that were charging 200% tariffs and making it impossible to do business.

And what the tariffs are doing is they're driving people in and companies into the United States," he said.