'Far from reciprocal': Trump slaps 25% tariffs on Japan and South Korea ahead of July 9 trade deadline

US President Donald Trump on Monday placed a 25% tax on goods imported from Japan and South Korea, citing persistent trade imbalances with the two crucial American allies in Asia.

Trump provided notice of the tariffs to begin on August 1 by posting near-identically worded letters on Truth Social addressed to the Japanese and South Korean leaders, stating their trading relationships with Washington were "unfortunately, far from Reciprocal."

Trump warned the countries, both key US allies in East Asia, of an escalation if they responded to the new US tariffs. But he also said he was ready to modify levies "downwards" if Japan and South Korea changed their trade policies.

The US President has been talking for a while about ending trade negotiations and sending out letters informing countries about their tariff rates. On Friday, he told reporters that “I signed some letters and they’ll go out on Monday, probably 12.” (Two have been released so far.)

The letters, issued on White House stationary, have Trump’s typical flourishes and capitalization.

“We invite you to participate in the extraordinary Economy of the United States, the Number One Market in the World, by far,” he wrote to the leaders of South Korea and Japan. He ends both of the letters by saying, “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Over the past week the administration is stepping up pressure on trading partners to quickly make new deals before the Wednesday deadline.

That furthers the uncertainty for businesses, consumers and America's trading partners, and questions remain about which countries will be notified, whether anything will change in the days ahead and whether Trump will once more push off imposing the rates.

Trump and his top trade advisers say he could extend the time for dealmaking but they insist the administration is applying maximum pressure on other nations.