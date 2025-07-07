US President Trump says to send first tariff letters on Monday

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced he would send the first tariff letters to various countries on Monday, days before his deadline for trading partners to reach a deal expires.

Trump said on Sunday that he will send a first batch of up to 15 letters, warning that US levies on imports will snap back to the high levels he set in April if countries fail to make agreements.

But Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the tariffs would not "boomerang" back until August 1, giving some extra breathing space for dealmaking on a subject that has injected uncertainty into global markets.

"I am pleased to announce that the UNITED STATES TARIFF Letters, and/or Deals, with various Countries from around the World, will be delivered starting 12:00 P.M. (Eastern), Monday, July 7th," Trump said on his Truth Social network.