'Very big' India deal maybe next, says US President Donald Trump after signing China deal

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that the United States has signed a trade deal with China, and hinted that a “very big” agreement with India could be next.

“We just signed a trade deal with China. We're not going to make deals with everybody. But we're having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India, a very big one,” Trump said during a White House event focused on promoting a government spending bill.

Trump also said that the new deal with China would open up trade avenues that had previously been restricted.

“We’re going to open up India. In the China deal, we’re starting to open up China. Things that never really could have happened before. The relationship with every country has been very good,” he added.