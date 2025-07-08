FATF flags terrorists abusing online shopping, payment tools; cites Pulwama, Gorakhnath cases

NEW DELHI: Global terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has raised concerns over the misuse of e-commerce platforms and online payment services by terrorist organisations, citing examples from India, including the 2019 Pulwama attack and the 2022 Gorakhnath Temple incident.

In its report titled Comprehensive Update on Terrorist Financing Risks, the FATF also highlighted the issue of state sponsorship of terrorism, stating that “certain terrorist organisations have been and continue to receive financial and other forms of support from several national governments”, based on publicly available information and inputs from member delegations.

“Delegations reported on this trend by referring to the use of state sponsorship for TF (terror financing) either as a fundraising technique or as part of the financial management strategy of the certain organisations engaging in terrorist acts. Several forms of support have been reported, including direct financial support, logistical and material support, or the provision of training,” the FATF said.

In June, while condemning the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, the FATF said such acts would not have been possible without financial backing. It had indicated it would release a “comprehensive analysis of terrorist financing” based on case studies from its global network of 200 jurisdictions.

Citing a case study from India, the FATF said a key component of the improvised explosive device (IED) used in an attack—aluminium powder—was procured via the e-commerce platform Amazon. The material, it noted, was used to enhance the impact of the blast.

The report also referred to the Indian investigation into the 2019 Pulwama attack, which revealed that the incident was orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Nineteen individuals were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, including provisions related to terror financing. “Among those charged were seven foreign nationals, including the suicide bomber. LEAs also recovered moveable and immovable assets connected to the attack, such as vehicles and terrorist hideouts,” it added.