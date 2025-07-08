Kanhaiya Lal murder accused plea in SC seeks direction to stay 'Udaipur Files' film release

NEW DELHI: Mohammed Javed, one of the accused in the 2022 murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli, has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking a fair trial and stay on the release of the film The Udaipur Files: Kanhaiyalal Tailor Murder, scheduled to be released on 11 July 2025.

Javed -- 8th accused in the murder case -- in his petition argued that the film is communally provocative and could prejudice ongoing judicial proceedings.

"Releasing such a movie at this juncture, portraying the accused as guilty and the story as conclusively true, has the potential to seriously prejudice the ongoing proceedings," he stated in his plea.

Javed sought direction to halt the release of the film which is said to be based on events pertaining to the case. He highlighted in his petition that if the film releases, it is likely to influence public opinion in a manner that could affect the fairness of the trial. He added that the film will likely compromise the presumption of innocence.

"This directly impacts the right to a free and fair trial of the Petitioner, as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," said, Javed in his petition filed before the top court.

Udaipur-based tailor Teli was brutally murdered in June 2022, allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous. The NIA investigated the case and a case listing offences under the UAPA and IPC was filed against the accused.

The case trial is currently ongoing before the Special NIA Court, Jaipur.