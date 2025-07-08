Kasba gang rape: BJP fact-finding committee submits report; Nadda criticises TMC-led govt

KOLKATA: The BJP's four-member fact finding committee on the alleged gang rape incident at South Calcutta Law College submitted its report to National party president J P Nadda and stated that "there is complete failure and collapse of law and order in the state".
Alleging that criminals and anti-social elements are being sheltered by the state administration and the police, the committee recommended that a high-level independent inquiry led by persons of repute or a central agency be launched to investigate the gang rape case.
After receiving the report, Nadda took to X to criticise the ruling Trinamool Congress Government in West Bengal; he said, "This report exposes the utter state of lawlessness in West Bengal and the state government's alarming insensitivity towards women's safety. From Sandeshkhali to RG Kar Hospital and now this, the pattern remains the same with silence, inaction and protection for the accused."
In response, the TMC wrote on X: "Just curious, @JPNadda: Did your 'fact-finding teams' file similar reports when women were paraded naked in Manipur, or when girls are raped and brutalised every day across 'Double Engine' states? Or does Nari Suraksha matter only when it's politically convenient?"
The BJP committee's report highlighted that the names of the accused were deliberately not mentioned in full in the FIR; only their initials were used in an attempt to conceal facts or shield influential individuals.
The committee also alleged that the college security guard, Pinaki Banerjee was hastily arrested by the police to intimidate him and suppress the truth from coming out in public. The committee directly accused the college governing body of being directly involved in the incident.
Expressing doubt over the conduct of the police and its investigation the report stated, "The real rapist might be some strong, influential person of TMC and the police might be trying to highlight the name of this man, just in order to save the real player of the game."
Prime accused Manojit Mishra along with co-accused Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed have been arrested in this incident.
On being produced in the Alipore Court on Tuesday, they were remanded into judicial custody till July 22.