Kasba gang rape: BJP fact-finding committee submits report; Nadda criticises TMC-led govt

KOLKATA: The BJP's four-member fact finding committee on the alleged gang rape incident at South Calcutta Law College submitted its report to National party president J P Nadda and stated that "there is complete failure and collapse of law and order in the state".

Alleging that criminals and anti-social elements are being sheltered by the state administration and the police, the committee recommended that a high-level independent inquiry led by persons of repute or a central agency be launched to investigate the gang rape case.

After receiving the report, Nadda took to X to criticise the ruling Trinamool Congress Government in West Bengal; he said, "This report exposes the utter state of lawlessness in West Bengal and the state government's alarming insensitivity towards women's safety. From Sandeshkhali to RG Kar Hospital and now this, the pattern remains the same with silence, inaction and protection for the accused."