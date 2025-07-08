Manipur HC directs NIA to file progess report on Jiribam killings

GUWAHATI: The Manipur High Court has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a progress report in connection with the November 11, 2024 killings of three women and three children -- all members of the Meitei community -- in Jiribam.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice K Somashekar and Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh, issued the direction during the hearing of a public interest litigation on Monday. The petitioner, Soram Tekendrajit, had sought justice for the victims.

The court said although an FIR was filed on November 11, 2024 itself, yet no progress report had been submitted and no charge filed by the investigation agency.

“There is no progress report submitted by the NIA represented by Mr. W Darakeshwor. The said counsel in this case seeks a short accommodation on the premises that he wants to submit a detailed progress report in terms of charge sheet. If charge sheet is not filed, this matter should be viewed seriously,” the court said.