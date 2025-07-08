NIA, intelligence formulate new plan to counter anti-Indian online content

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is learnt to have collaborated with intelligence and cyber security agencies to formulate tougher mechanisms to take action against anti-Indian content on online platforms, sources said on Monday.

Sources said that the decision to tighten control over online content was made following increasing reports of terror outfits using social media platforms for radicalisation. Recently, online videos of Khalistani separationist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, gangster Goldie Brar, and other anti-national elements have been blocked by Indian authorities.

The move is aimed at tackling the spread of provocative and misleading material online, sources further said, adding that social media platforms will be "formally informed of their responsibilities under the new framework".