Gujarat’s Gambhira bridge collapse: A cry that shatters the soul

AHMEDABAD: In a heart wrenching tragedy in Gujarat, the Gambhira Bridge collapsed without warning sending five vehicles plunging into the raging Mahisagar River below.

Six lives were brutally claimed by the waters, while eight miraculously escaped. But not everyone was so lucky.

Among the chaos, a woman stood on the riverbank, trembling, her screams cutting through the air. Her world had collapsed with that bridge. “My husband… my son…...,” she wailed, her voice raw with agony. Her tears weren’t just falling they were screaming.

Crowds have swarmed the site, watching helplessly as rescue teams and police search the murky depths. But no rescue can reach the shattered heart of that woman. Her cries echo a grief that words cannot carry.... a grief that will haunt the river and the silence that followed the crash.

This is not just a bridge collapse. It’s a collapse of lives, dreams, and families.

And if you hear her cry… you’ll cry too.