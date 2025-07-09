Nine killed as vehicles plunge into river after Gambhira bridge collapse in Vadodara

AHMEDABAD: At least nine people were killed and five others rescued after several vehicles fell into a river when a portion of the four-decade-old Gambhira Bridge near Mujpur collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred without warning, hurling two trucks, a pickup van, and another vehicle into the swollen river below. Within minutes, chaos unfolded as villagers rushed to the scene, followed closely by police and rescue teams.

Vadodara Collector said, “So far, nine people have lost their lives. Two trucks, a pickup van, an auto-rickshaw, and an Eco vehicle that had fallen into the river, along with two other vehicles that were stuck on the bridge, have been removed. The injured have been shifted to CHC centers.”

Gujarat's Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said the bridge, located on the river that connects the central Gujarat and Saurashtra regions of the state, had undergone periodic maintenance.