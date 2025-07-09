Gambhira Bridge collapse: Viral 2022 audio reveals prior warning, exposes official inaction

AHMEDABAD: A viral video from August 2022, featuring a call between activist Lakhan Darbar and an R&B officer, has exposed prior warnings about the now-collapsed Gambhira Bridge, highlighting systemic negligence that led to the death of 10 people.

In the call, the officer admits that the Gambhira Bridge was structurally weak and “would not last long”. Despite the alarming disclosure, no action was taken to prevent the tragedy.

Adding to the negligence, Panchayat member Harshad Singh Parmar had also formally raised concerns about the bridge’s condition in 2022, only to be ignored like the earlier warning signs.

The recorded conversation, now viral on social media, reveals a timeline of inaction. The officer is heard saying that the R&B department had sent a proposal for repairs, involved the design inspection team, and even flagged that “the bridge would not last this year either”. Yet, no remedial action was taken, and the bridge remained unattended until its tragic collapse.

Further evidence of institutional indifference emerged through multiple written representations submitted by Harshad Sinnh Parmar, a district panchayat member from the Mujpur seat in Vadodara. In August 2022, Parmar warned authorities that the bridge pillars had developed a “moment”, tremors were felt while crossing, and the surface was rapidly deteriorating.