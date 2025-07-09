Punjab CM Mann seeks legitimate share in Indus waters

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday suggested that the Indus Water Treaty suspension could be beneficial for the state if 23 million acre-feet of Chenab waters are diverted to Punjab, Haryana and even Madhya Pradesh, effectively solving the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present at the meeting called by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil to resolve the issue between Punjab and Haryana, as directed by the Supreme Court, which will next hear the case on August 13.

CM Mann said that the recent decision by the Union Government to suspend the Indus Water Treaty opens up the possibility of greater utilisation of water from the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) within Indian territory. He added that Punjab, which is currently facing groundwater depletion, must be prioritised in any future strategies for the usage, diversion, or allocation of river waters.

Mann said that waters of the western rivers should be allocated to Punjab on a priority basis, and new storage dams upstream of existing Bhakra and Pong dams in Himachal Pradesh should be constructed. He said that this will significantly enhance the storage and regulation of western river waters.

Mann said that it is the need of the hour so that Punjab, which has over exploited its only available natural resources in terms of water and fertile land for making country self reliant in food production, is duly compensated.

"If we get 23 (million acre-feet) MAF of water from these rivers, the whole dispute will be resolved forever. We will use some of it and send the rest to Haryana," he suggested.