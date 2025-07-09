Punjab CM Mann seeks legitimate share in Indus waters

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday suggested that the Indus Water Treaty suspension could be beneficial for the state if 23 million acre-feet of Chenab waters are diverted to Punjab, Haryana and even Madhya Pradesh, effectively solving the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present at the meeting called by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil to resolve the issue between Punjab and Haryana, as directed by the Supreme Court, which will next hear the case on August 13.
CM Mann said that the recent decision by the Union Government to suspend the Indus Water Treaty opens up the possibility of greater utilisation of water from the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) within Indian territory. He added that Punjab, which is currently facing groundwater depletion, must be prioritised in any future strategies for the usage, diversion, or allocation of river waters.
Mann said that waters of the western rivers should be allocated to Punjab on a priority basis, and new storage dams upstream of existing Bhakra and Pong dams in Himachal Pradesh should be constructed. He said that this will significantly enhance the storage and regulation of western river waters.
Mann said that it is the need of the hour so that Punjab, which has over exploited its only available natural resources in terms of water and fertile land for making country self reliant in food production, is duly compensated.
"If we get 23 (million acre-feet) MAF of water from these rivers, the whole dispute will be resolved forever. We will use some of it and send the rest to Haryana," he suggested.
Mann said Punjab is not opposed to sharing water, but a sustainable and mutually agreeable solution must be found that takes into account Punjab’s own water limitations and agricultural demands.
"The Union Minister and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini both viewed the proposal of Punjab positively," he claimed.
He said that the long-conceived project of Sharda-Yamuna Link need be taken up on priority and surplus water be transferred to the river Yamuna at a suitable location.
He said that the additional water available could offset the balance water requirement of the state of Haryana from the Ravi-Beas system, apart from addressing the ever-growing drinking water requirement of capital city of Delhi, and availability of the Yamuna water to the state of Rajasthan.
Mann said that, under the aforesaid eventuality, the issue of construction of SYL canal could be shelved and put to rest forever.
Mann said the two CMs will meet again with the Jal Shakti Minister on August 5 and finalise the statement to be made on the SYL issue in the top court, which had in May asked Jal Shakti Minister to resolve the issue between the both states.
He further said he had also complained against the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), which he alleged was usurping Punjab’s waters.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, "The Chief Minister of Punjab also acknowledged that this issue should be resolved, as it has remained pending for far too long."
He expressed confidence that a positive outcome will be achieved on this issue. He said that Punjab and Haryana are like brothers, and even today, they share a common space with mutual respect and harmony.
He added that the upcoming discussions in the next meeting are expected to lead to a better solution and yield positive results