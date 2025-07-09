Rahul Gandhi leads opposition march to Patna's EC office against electoral rolls revision

PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led a Mahagathbandhan march to the Election Commission's office in Patna to protest the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls before the Bihar assembly polls.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, who arrived in the state capital in the morning, was accompanied by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI general secretary D Raja and senior leaders of other opposition parties.

Gandhi, along with the other leaders, were atop a vehicle during the protest march which started at Income Tax Golambar in Patna.

Rail and road traffic were disrupted in parts of Bihar as workers of opposition parties hit the streets to enforce a statewide bandh called by the Mahagathbandhan.

A large number of Opposition party leaders blocked the movement of road traffic on Patna's Mahatma Gandhi Setu by burning tyres.