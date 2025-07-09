Rahul Gandhi's image on sanitary pads distributed in Bihar doctored, Congress files complaint

RANCHI: Jharkhand Pradesh Youth Congress has filed a complaint at a cyber police station in Ranchi stating that visuals showing Rahul Gandhi's picture pasted on a sanitary pad are an attempt to discredit the Congress' campaign to improve menstrual hygiene in Bihar.

The Bihar Mahila Congress, under the Priyadarshini Udaan Yojana, conducted a sanitary pad distribution campaign ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

Youth Congress member Shilpi Kumari lodged a complaint stating that the doctored visuals were circulated on social media platforms to discredit the party's initiative. State President of the Legal Cell, Amrit Singh, said this was an attempt to malign Rahul Gandhi’s image due to fear of his growing popularity.

Congress leaders have accused the BJP's IT cell of being involved and have demanded a thorough investigation.

The Congress leaders called for immediate action from the cyber police, citing the seriousness of the matter.

The Congress maintains that efforts to politicise Congress workers said such actions not only hinder social welfare initiatives but also violate the standards of political conduct. They urged that strict measures be taken in such cases to prevent similar incidents in future.