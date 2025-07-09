SC rejects plea to halt release of 'Udaipur Files'; refuses urgent relief to Kanhaiya Lal murder accused

The movie is slated for release on July 11. The petitioner, Javed's lawyer, sought to stop the release of the film on the grounds that the movie shows a one-sided picture of the events and will prejudice his right to a fair trial. "It is releasing on Friday Trailer was released on July 4. They are showing only the prosecution side," the lawyer for Javed argued before the apex court. He sought a stay of the film's release till the trial in the case is over.

Teli, a Udaipur-based tailor, was brutally murdered in June 2022, allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous.

The case was investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been framed against the accused. The trial is at present going on before the Special NIA Court, Jaipur. The assailants recorded the attack on camera and shared it online.

Javed elaborated in his plea that the film seemed to be communally provocative from its trailer and promotional materials. "Releasing such a movie at this juncture, portraying the accused as guilty and the story as conclusively true, has the potential to seriously prejudice the ongoing proceedings," he stated in his plea.

Javed highlighted in his petition that if the film were released, then it would very likely compromise the presumption of innocence and risk influencing public opinion in a manner that could affect the fairness of the trial. "This directly impacts the right to a free and fair trial of the Petitioner, as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," said Javed in his petition filed before the top court.