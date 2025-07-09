SC takes suo motu cognisance of summoning lawyers during investigations

The Supreme Court of India has registered a suo motu cognisance (criminal) in response to the summoning of advocates who provide legal advice or represent clients during the course of investigations. A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, is expected to hear the matter on Monday, July 14, as the Court reopens following a 50-day summer vacation.

It is pertinent to note that the power of suo motu cognisance (SMC) is derived from Articles 32 and 226 of the Constitution, which deal with the enforcement of fundamental rights, and Article 142, which grants the Supreme Court broad and extraordinary powers.

SMC refers to the Court initiating proceedings on its own, without a formal petition or complaint being filed.