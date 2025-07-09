Shinde-led Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad punches canteen staff over stale food at Mumbai MLA Hostel

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, aligned with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction, is once again at the center of controversy after a video emerged showing him punching a canteen worker at the Akashvani MLA hostel in Mumbai. The incident occurred Tuesday night during the ongoing monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature.
In the video, Gaikwad is seen storming into the canteen, scolding the manager, forcing him to smell stale dal and rice, and striking the staff member seated at the billing counter.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi shared the video on X.
Defending his actions, the Buldhana MLA told local media he had repeatedly complained about the poor quality of food. “This time the food was absolutely unacceptable. I will raise this issue in the House,” he said.
This isn’t the first time Gaikwad has drawn attention for his aggressive behavior. In February last year, another video showed him using a police baton to beat a group of men during a Shiv Jayanti celebration, claiming they had threatened women.
Earlier in September, Gaikwad stirred national outrage by announcing a ₹11 lakh reward for anyone who would "chop off" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue over remarks related to scrapping the reservation system.