Shinde-led Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad punches canteen staff over stale food at Mumbai MLA Hostel

Defending his actions, the Buldhana MLA told local media he had repeatedly complained about the poor quality of food. “This time the food was absolutely unacceptable. I will raise this issue in the House,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Gaikwad has drawn attention for his aggressive behavior. In February last year, another video showed him using a police baton to beat a group of men during a Shiv Jayanti celebration, claiming they had threatened women.

Earlier in September, Gaikwad stirred national outrage by announcing a ₹11 lakh reward for anyone who would "chop off" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue over remarks related to scrapping the reservation system.