FDA suspends Mumbai MLA hostel canteen contractor's licence after 'stale' food claim by legislator

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of Ajanta Caterers, the firm operating the canteen at the Akashwani MLA hostel in Mumbai, following allegations of serving stale food.

The move came after an inspection revealed multiple violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and its associated regulations.

The suspension, effective Thursday, follows a incident in which Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad physically assaulted a canteen staffer, accusing the caterer of repeatedly serving substandard food.

The Buldhana legislator, from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, was captured on video slapping and punching an employee, prompting widespread public and political backlash.

The viral video shows Gaikwad confronting the canteen staff, allegedly forcing the employee to smell stale dal before assaulting him. Gaikwad later defended his actions, saying he had previously raised concerns about food quality multiple times but no action was taken.